Nadiya Bakes season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Let’s kick things off here with what we know for the time being: Nothing is 100% certain. The series has not been canceled, but you may be waiting for a while to learn if more is coming. The series starring Nadiya Hussain originally aired on BBC Two across the pond, and it comes stateside at a time when baking programs are at the peak of their popularity. With so many viewers at home, it makes sense for there to be a lot of enthusiasm around such programs. People want to bake! There’s something quite relaxing about sitting down, watching a program like this, and getting inspired to do the same time.

We know that The Great British Bake Off did not invent the cooking/baking show, but certainly think series like it and MasterChef have allowed a greater interest in this sort of program. For that, we’re eternally grateful.

As for how long we will be waiting in order to learn about a Nadiya Bakes season 2, there is no immediate timetable on it. Depending on the style and format, this is a show that can be filmed at any time. There really should not be all that much of a hurry in Netflix bringing it back at this point. Since it is an acquisition, there is less of a financial investment here as there is in other series. Therefore, they may choose to bring it back even if it is not some enormous hit in the ratings … though we still hope that it is. Typically, Netflix judges their renewals on a basis of overall viewership, and then also retention — to be specific, how much of a total season viewers tend to watch.

