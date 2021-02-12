Blue Bloods season 11 episode 7 spoilers: Final ‘In Too Deep’ expectations







Blue Bloods season 11 episode 7 carries with it the title of “In Too Deep,” so what can you expect to see during it?

There are a few different storylines that will, of course, be featured throughout this episode, but one excites us more than any other. We are speaking here about the “Murder in Manhattan” podcast, which has seemingly uncovered the truth about a series of deaths in the city. The woman running said podcast seems to be an old friend of Jamie’s, and the two of them will spend at least some time together in this episode. Yet, the promo below (posted by Bridget Moynahan) confirms that Will Estes isn’t the only cast member that she will spend time with.

This storyline is an example of one that we wish would extend past a single episode. While the procedural nature of Blue Bloods is at times one of its strengths, we can’t help but wonder how immersive some stories could be if they were told in larger than 15-minute chunks. Because of the size of the cast here, there are only so many scenes that can be featured per story.

While every main character will have something to do in this episode, Jamie’s story is clearly #1 on the list of reasons to be excited. #2 is probably Danny, mostly because you will see his social skills put to the test. He’s going to have to work with a different detective after he witnesses a crime, and she may not be one predisposed to his way of thinking. That leads to challenges, but who knows? Maybe Danny can learn a thing or two about himself in the process. (Rest assured, you will also see Baez at some point over the course of this.)

