Legacies season 3 episode 5 spoilers: A shocking disappearance







Next week’s Legacies season 3 episode 5 carries with it the title of “This Is What It Takes,” and you better believe this will be crazy. Anytime a major character on the show vanishes, you have to imagine it’s all-hands-on-deck.

For Hope within this episode, let’s just say that she’s going to be going through it — big-time. We’re going to see basically put into an alternate universe, one that could pay homage to some classic scary movies that have hit the big screen over the years. Should this be fun? Absolutely, but there’s a reasonably-good chance it will be terrifying, as well.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Legacies season 3 episode 5 synopsis with some more updates as to what’s coming up next:

FACING REALITY – After one of their own goes missing, Alaric (Matthew Davis) suggests Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) turn to the therapy box, which thrusts her into a twisted game set in a summer camp slasher flick. Meanwhile, Lizzie’s (Jenny Boyd) attempt to spend some time with MG (Quincy Fouse) doesn’t go quite as planned, and Josie (Kaylee Bryant) makes a big decision about her future. Aria Shahghasemi, Chris Lee, Leo Howard and Ben Levin also star. Darren Grant and Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Brett Matthews (#305). Original airdate 2/18/2021.

This is not going to be an easy episode for a lot of these characters — we just hope that “Josie makes a big decision about her future” doesn’t turn into something that leads to the character going away. We want to see her stick around in the Legacies world for as long as possible, with the same thing being said for a lot of our other favorites on the show.

What do you want to see when it comes to Legacies season 3 episode 5?

