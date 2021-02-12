Last Man Standing season 9 episode 8 spoilers: A look at ‘Lost and Found’







Next week on Fox, Last Man Standing season 9 episode 8 is going to air — and with that, the momentum will keep on rolling. We’ve been lucky to have a new episode every week so far this season, and it doesn’t seem like that is changing anytime soon. The next new installment carries with it the title of “Lost and Found,” and based on some early details, it looks like a rivalry between Mike and Joe will be taken to the next level.

We know that a lot of people take a great deal of pride in their cars. Really, it goes to the point where if you insult someone about one of their cars, they don’t want anything to do with you. We don’t know how crazy things are going to get between Tim Allen and Jay Leno’s characters, but we’re sure that they will escalate over the course of the half-hour. Go ahead and be prepared for that.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Last Man Standing season 9 episode 8 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

When Ed pits Mike and Joe against each other to find the next classic car for renovation, Chuck teaches them a valuable lesson. Meanwhile, Mandy, Kyle and Vanessa meddle in Jen’s love life in the all-new “Lost and Found” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Feb. 18 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-908) (TV-PG L)

It’s weird how the Vanessa and Mike stories are so different from each other and yet, there is an interesting similarity. When you think about it, both of these stories involve in a way a character trying to force something that may not necessarily fit on its own. Ed doesn’t have to push a battle between Mike and Ed. Meanwhile, Vanessa, Mandy, and Kyle can choose to leave Jen alone. All of that would be okay in the end.

