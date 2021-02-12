





Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? We’ve got a few different things to get into in this article as we eagerly await new episodes.

Alas, you are not going to be seeing those episodes on the air tonight. This is yet another week in a planned, long-term hiatus for the show. The good news, though, is that there are plans for it to return in just one month! Within the next couple of weeks, we at least anticipate some news starting to trickle in as to what lies ahead — think in terms of a synopsis for the first episode back or maybe even a new promo.

So what is our expectation for some of the upcoming episodes? It goes a little something like this. You are going to get the spring premiere on March 11, and we would be shocked if there weren’t new episodes on March 18, March 25, and April 1. The cast and crew will have had a long period of time to film installments at that point, so there is really no need to stall on airing the rest of the season.

After these episodes air, though, A Million Little Things will shift over to a new timeslot Wednesday nights starting on April 7. From there, we expect the remainder of the season to roll out weekly. There are probably enough episodes for the finale to air in May, though everything remains touch-and-go at this point. We’re well-aware of the fact that anything can change at any moment.

For now, we’re anticipating episodes that are stuffed full of emotion, but also give us hope. We’ve already missed having these characters on the screen so much!

