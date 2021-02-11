Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? A preview for what’s to come







Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? We know a number of you have been waiting a while to get the comedy back on the air.

Luckily, today is your lucky day! After a lengthy hiatus the comedy returns tonight for the first of three episodes airing over the course of this month, and you can get a number of sneak peeks of what to expect below.

For us personally, the #1 highlight is getting a chance to see Two and a Half Men alum Melanie Lynskey stop by in the role of Sheldon’s new philosophy professor. This is someone who could greatly inform his life … but also leave him raising big questions about a lot of it. She’s the sort of character who Sheldon will have never encountered before, and that is a big part of what is interesting about this current chapter of his life. There are different perspectives at every turn, and a lot of them are going to question the character’s worldview.

One other thing that is worth noting is that Lynskey’s role is not going to be just a one-and-done thing. She’ll be around for at least one more episode after tonight, signaling that she will continue to challenge Sheldon in her own way. Granted, we know that Young Sheldon is not going to be on his way to becoming some sort of great philosopher — we know how this story ends! The larger question we have is whether or not she will impart some wisdom that sticks with him … at least for a little while. Maybe it plays into a few of the behavior patterns we do end up experiencing as an adult.

