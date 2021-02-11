Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 premiere date delayed, will be final season







There’s a lot of news coming out today on Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8, and just about all of it is bittersweet.

The good news that we have for the time being is this: Season 8 is still happening. We know that a lot of scripts were being re-worked in light of the events of this past summer, so this obviously produced a delay in telling new stories within this world. The bad news now is that it will only be 10 episodes, it’s not airing until the 2021-22 season (fall at the earliest), and it will be the final season. Yea, that’s a lot of news to take in all at once.

Are we bummed that the show is saying goodbye? Absolutely, but eight seasons is a long run for any show, and at least Brooklyn Nine-Nine had that extra chance of life after being initially canceled over at Fox. It also has a chance here to go out with a proper finale, which is not an opportunity every show out there gets.

In a statement, here is some of what executive producer Dan Goor had to say on the subject of the big goodbye:

“I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve … When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy [Samberg], he said, ‘I’m in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,’ which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape.”

