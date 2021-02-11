Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are more details coming soon?







Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? We’re sure that there are plenty out there who continue to ask this question, and for good reason. Why all want quality TV on the air as soon as humanly possible, and unfortunately this is a show that has been off the air for a rather long time.

Want some more news on Grey’s Anatomy in video form? Then be sure to check out our most-recent episode review at the bottom of this article. Once you take a look at that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our playlist. We’ll have other news coming that you don’t want to miss.

Alas, that trend is going to continue entering tonight. There is no new installment of Grey’s Anatomy on the air, and the reason for that is pretty simple: The extended hiatus is continuing. The show is coming back when you get around to Thursday, March 11 (just one month away!), and we’ve been at a point so far where the network hasn’t wanted to hand down anything when it comes to details on what lies ahead.

Will they be doing that soon? We feel reasonably optimistic they will. At some point over the next two weeks, we imagine that at least the first synopsis for the midseason premiere will arrive. Following that, we could get some sort of larger promo for the remainder of the season. More than likely, the virus is going to continue to be a major theme of what lies ahead; it has to be for Meredith Grey. She was put on a ventilator during the winter finale and we know that there are some more beach scenes coming.

The one advantage of having to wait so long for more Grey’s Anatomy is simply this: When the show does return, you’re going to see episodes potentially on a weekly basis. We don’t think there will be many more breaks.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy

What do you want to see on Grey’s Anatomy moving forward?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around — we’ve got some other news coming. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







