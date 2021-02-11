Blue Bloods season 11 episode 7 sneak peek: A debate over advice







We know that this is going to be a shock for a lot of people out there, but Blue Bloods season 11 episode 7 is going to have a family dinner debate. What’s at the center of this one? Advice — or, at least Frank’s philosophy on it.

If you look below (via SpoilerTV), you can bear witness to a fun back-and-forth on this very subject. Frank seems to be arguing that he has a hard time taking his own advice on a given subject, mostly because he always caters his suggestions to the person that he is speaking with. What he says to Erin, for example, may not be altogether applicable to what he says to Jamie. This is a part of what makes the social dynamics of this family so complicated.

Eventually, though, Erin calls Frank out for just finding a “loophole” out of the argument that the family is having on the subject of advice, which Sean and the rest of the family agree with.

So what is the context of all of this? That’s what is a little bit unclear at the moment, though the Reagans are clearly all engaging in one of their trademark back-and-forth arguments. Within this episode, we know that Frank “struggles to trust an ex-detective when he brings forth information about a suspected crime ring.” Is it tied to the dinner discussion somehow? That is a difficult situation to figure out, mostly because we don’t know why this detective no longer has the job. Is it because he was fired, or got himself into a particular brand of trouble?

No matter the meaning of this sneak peek, we’re just glad that family dinners are still happening and safely. Entering this season, we had our concerns they would be scrapped.

