Good Witch season 7 premiere date revealed; a new mystery!







We still have a while to wait until Good Witch season 7 premieres on Hallmark Channel, but isn’t it nice to have a date?

Today, the network revealed that the Catherine Bell-led drama series will be coming back come Sunday, May 16 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. It’s true that this is a long ways away, but clearly the network wanted to air the entirety of When Calls the Heart (one of its other big shows) before bringing it back. Filming started for Good Witch last fall, with a number of the same health and safety precautions that we’ve seen across the entirety of the industry.

Just in case you want a look at what’s coming up, we do have the official logline now (per TVLine) with a handful of details:

The velvet pouches of soil discovered by Cassie, Abigail and Joy at the end of last season mark the start of a new Merriwick mystery for the cousins to unravel that leads them reflecting on their pasts and how learning how certain life events have impacted who they are now. Alongside the usual Middleton fun viewers have come to love, new relationships, personal challenges and romance are in store, making Season 7 one fans will never forget.

From reading this alone, it feels like Good Witch wants to ensure that it provides what viewers are craving in times like this. One of the real joys when watching this show is it transports you somewhere else — it’s lighthearted, magical, and above all else entertaining. It’s still going to have that distraction quality to it — while of course introducing some new questions and sending the story in a variety of new directions.

We know that the wait is long for season 7, given that there was no Halloween special this year. With the early premiere, though, clearly the network is trying to make up for it however possible.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Good Witch right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Good Witch season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







