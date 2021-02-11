Outlander season 6: Sam Heughan, Lauren Lyle on start of filming







In case you did not hear the news yesterday, Outlander season 6 is officially in production! This is a cause for a great deal of joy, as we have a chance to see the cast and crew back doing what they love. Most importantly, though, they are doing it safely. There are a number of rigorous health and safety protocols in place to ensure that filming goes off without a hitch over the next few months. Doing this is no easy feat, but everyone looks committed to the cause.

Yesterday, we shared a video from Starz confirming that the cast and crew are back to work. If you look below, you can see a couple of individual cast reactions! When it comes to Lauren Lyle (Marsali), you can see a behind-the-scenes photo she took of Cesar Domboy. Meanwhile, Sam Heughan (Jamie) posted a message expressing his gratitude for being able to work during these times. (He also made a joke about the snow, which is pretty much everywhere in Scotland these days.)

Meanwhile, Richard Rankin got in on the fun with a humorous behind-the-scenes video where he acted as though he was running to set and that production was going to start without him. Classic Rankin…

Anyhow, we anticipate that Outlander production is going to be taking place over the next several months. Our hope is that it could be complete at some point in early fall, and that could set the stage for a premiere early next year. It’s hard to project anything, though, given the state of the world — patience is most certainly a virtue in this instance!

