The Mandalorian season 3: Gina Carano will not appear, Lucasfilm confirms







When The Mandalorian season 3 premieres on Disney+ presumably as early as late 2021, it will be without a cast member in Gina Carano.

Following a series of highly controversial and incendiary posts on social media, Lucasfilm confirmed on Wednesday that she will no longer be featured within the Star Wars universe. Here is what a representative had to say per Deadline:

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future … Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

There has been an outcry for Lucasfilm to remove Carano from The Mandalorian for quite some time due to her controversial social-media posts, but the tipping point came today with a post that many interpreted to be anti-Semitic. This led to #FireGinaCarano becoming a trending topic on Twitter for a good chunk of the day.

Carano has yet to comment on her departure from the show; The Mandalorian will film over the course of the coming months, and it remains to be seen what producers opt to do with her character of Cara Dune. It is certainly possible that they write her out altogether, but we could also envision a scenario where she is simply recast. It would be far from the first time that we’ve seen that in the television world.

The Mandalorian is far from the only Star Wars series in development over at Disney+. There is also The Book of Boba Fett, which is also slated to be released at the end of the year, alongside a story all about Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Mandalorian proved itself early to be an enormous hit at the streaming service, and we have a feeling that the same will be said for the future series.

What do you think about The Mandalorian opting to move forward without Gina Carano?

