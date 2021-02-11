The Challenge: Double Agents episode 9: Theresa Jones eliminated







Tonight on The Challenge: Double Agents episode 9, one thing was abundantly clear: People wanted Theresa Jones out. They were threatened by her! She was one of the biggest targets in the game and has been for a good while. Basically, she was such a target that Corey even wanted her gone — the more that she was around him as a partner, the more likely he could fall into some danger.

So to see most of the group throw her down to compete in the final challenge of the night wasn’t all that much of a shock. The bigger surprise, at least among the group, came when Amber B. decided not to go down to fight against her. It was a chance for her to get a Gold Skull! The fear, especially for Darrell, was that she may not have another chance. Personally, we think she was afraid to lose against her and with that, she threw Kaycee in there instead. She was a worthy competitor against Theresa, and this made for a grueling duel between the two. Who knows how it would’ve went versus Amber?

This was legitimately tough, but in the end, Kaycee was able to tough it out and win! We don’t really buy this narrative that people are suddenly realizing how tough she is. She’s someone who plays football! She’s also won Big Brother and done well on past seasons of this show. Basically, she really didn’t have all that much to prove at all. She was exhausted, but she still found a way to pull this out.

Kudos to Theresa for competing on this season, and also leaving with class and with a message of persevering. She was doing the show in order to win, but also to send a message to her kids.

