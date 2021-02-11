Tough as Nails season 2 episode 2 preview: The first elimination







On tonight’s Tough as Nails premiere, we ended up seeing the formation of Savage Crew and Dirty Hands 2.0. We got to know these competitors a little bit better, and see just how competitive this show is going to be.

So where is this journey going to go from here? What sort of challenges lie ahead? At the end of tonight’s episode, Savage Crew got themselves a fantastic total of $12,000. Meanwhile, Angel from Dirty Hands found himself despondent at the end of the first challenge. This is an emotional competition, and it’s one that could leave a lot of the remaining contestants second-guessing every single move.

Rather than a specific preview for episode 2, what Tough as Nails did at the conclusion of the premiere was give a larger look at the rest of the season. Next week, we’re going to have our first individual showdown of the season. This will lead to Overtime, where one contestant will punch out. If you are not familiar with this show, the eliminated contestant will still stick around for the team challenges — they don’t just disappear into the background and can still win money.

At the moment, it’s far too early to say for certain who the most-likely winner is. The people who perform well at this show are those who are the most well-rounded; it’s good to have experience in a wide array of different manual jobs, and also to have a ton of resilience. There are going to be points in this season where you are exhausted. You’ll want to do little else other than quit. This is where you pick yourself up and try everything within your power to move forward.

