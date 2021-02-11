Blue Bloods season 11 episode 7 video: Baez gives Danny a pep talk







Blue Bloods season 11 episode 7 is airing on CBS this Friday, and we’re pleased to have confirmation that Baez is playing a big role.

How is this, given that Baez may not even be working as Danny’s partner through all of the episode? She could be taking on the role of a friend and support system. In this episode, Danny witnesses a drive-by shooting and following that, he ends up clashing with the detective assigned to that case. Apparently, he can’t get through to her and see her side of events. We know that Danny can be a little stubborn, so we can’t say that we’re surprised about this at all.

So what’s going on here? As Baez tells him, Donnie Wahlberg’s character may not be using the full set of tools on his metaphorical belt to communicate with her. It’s true that he can be a steamroller, but he is also capable of empathy, kindness, and charm. He can be anything that he wants to be, and Danny doesn’t seem to even know how to take the advice. This is one of the nicest speeches we’ve seen Baez give Danny, and it’s clear that she cares about him dearly. She wants to ensure that he is able to get the job done here with this detective.

After watching a scene like this, we’re hoping that Baez does get another family-dinner invitation in the future. Our hope is that she’ll also take part in this case at some point, even though that is to-be-determined. This episode will of course have big stories for all of the Reagans — take, for example, Jamie spending some time with the creator of a true-crime podcast.

