Chicago PD season 8 episode 7 spoilers: A problem with Ruzek’s informant







Next week you’re going to have a chance to see Chicago PD season 8 episode 7 arrive on NBC, and this one’s big for Adam Ruzek. He spent a lot of time finding an informant for his undercover mission. These are people you need to trust implicitly to not steer you in the wrong path. This is dangerous work, and of course with that, you can get dangerous consequences. There could be dangerous consequences coming Adam’s way now.

For a few more specifics on what’s coming, check out the full Chicago PD season 8 episode 7 synopsis below:

02/17/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : After a series of deadly ambushes, the team goes undercover to bring down a dangerous new drug dealer who is determined to push out the competition. Ruzek’s informant proves to be a loose cannon that could upset the whole operation. TV-14

Given that this episode of Chicago PD is the final one of the month, you have to imagine that they are going to go out big. Why wouldn’t they? This episode marks a chance for us to see what happens when Ruzek is forced to scramble, and how flexible the team is to work on the fly. They’re going to need to do that if they want to get out of the situation in one piece.

At this point, the struggle for many Chicago PD episodes remains the same: Trying to make each episode stand out from the next. At this point, we’ve seen so many cases involving complicated drug cases that it’s harder to differentiate them. We hope that we can get some personal moments for Burgess and Ruzek alongside whatever we have with the case — these are what helps to make every hour stand out amidst the crowded field.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 8 episode 7?

Share some of your thoughts and theories in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to stick around — we’ll have further updates coming in due time. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







