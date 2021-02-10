Nancy Drew season 2 episode 5 spoilers: ‘The Drowned Woman’







Next week on Nancy Drew season 2 episode 5, one thing feels pretty clear: We’re gearing up for more battles with Nancy at the center. The Aglaeca story isn’t over yet, despite us wondering if it would be tied up in episode 4. Things are about to get even more dangerous, and we know that especially now given that the Drew Crew could start turning on each other.

Is this a battle of egos? Maybe. If nothing else, it’s mostly just about people having different philosophical approaches as to how to solve the problem. Personally, we don’t foresee this being a thing that severs the Drew Crew forever … but we’ll have to wait and see on that. The thing that makes us a little more nervous is a decision that Bess makes.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Nancy Drew season 2 episode 5 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming. The story is entitled “The Drowned Woman”:

THE FIGHT CONTINUES – Tensions flare between Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew as they continue to fight the Aglaeca. Meanwhile, Bess (Maddison Jaizani) makes a mistake that could cause all of them their lives. Lastly, George (Leah Lewis) has a beautiful bonding moment with her sisters. Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim and Riley Smith also star. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Melinda Hsu Taylor (#205). Original airdate 2/17/2021. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Following this episode, we can go ahead and tell you that Nancy has “a new battle on her hands” entering episode 6. Does that mean the Aglaeca is done? We wouldn’t go that far as of yet, but it’s certainly intriguing.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Nancy Drew right now

What do you most want to see on Nancy Drew season 2 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around — we’ll have other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







