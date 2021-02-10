Chicago Med season 6 episode 7 spoilers: Is Will’s father in danger?







As we prepare for Chicago Med season 6 episode 7 on NBC next week, we’re prepared (again) for another side of Will Halstead. The character has spent much of the series almost lost, looking for the one thing to fully call his own.

With the trial, it started to feel like Will had something. It was hard to convince people to get on board with the idea, but it was just starting to happen for him! So what happens when it all falls apart? What sort of trouble is Will dealing with? Below, CarterMatt has the full Chicago Med season 6 episode 7 synopsis with some more news all about what lies ahead:

02/17/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Will runs into trouble when one of his trial patients falls ill. His own stress and symptoms have Ethan struggling to get through the day. TV-14

So what’s going on when it comes to Ethan in this episode? We think that this is going to be one of those episodes where his leadership role starts to take a real toll on him. Despite all of his training and everything he’s gone through, that doesn’t make this job easy on him at all. It’s going to take a good bit of time for him to get accustomed to these new pressures, and we hope that he’s able to accept help from those around him. It doesn’t matter if it is April or someone else; we just need someone to check in on him.

One thing we can say with confidence is this: Episode 7 will be the final episode of Chicago Med in the month of February. Since we have another hiatus coming, we hope this is an episode that ends in a captivating manner. We need to keep that momentum going for the remainder of the season!

