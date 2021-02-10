Riverdale season 5 episode 5 spoilers: The fight for Riverdale High







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on Riverdale season 5 episode 5? We’re in a new era now, and of course with that comes new challenges. At least many of our major characters are back in Riverdale, and that allows them a chance to get back to what matters to them: Fighting in order to save their community.

On this upcoming episode (entitled “Homecoming”), it’s really all about fighting to save the school. Given that Riverdale High played such a big part in the formative education of these characters, it makes perfect sense for the writers to focus on this all over again.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Riverdale season 5 episode 5 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up next:

THE FIGHT FOR RIVERDALE HIGH – Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Alice (Mädchen Amick), Archie (KJ Apa) and Kevin (Casey Cott) fight to keep Riverdale High’s doors open after learning that its budget had been cut by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). Veronica (Camila Mendes) gets creative when she discovers Chad (guest star Chris Mason) is having her followed. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) starts a new job after debt collectors show up in Riverdale. Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Charles Melton, Drew Ray Tanner and Erinn Westbrook also star. Steve Adelson directed the episode written by Michael Grassi (#505). Original airdate 2/17/2021.

We do have a feeling that Chad is going to be a real character to watch for the rest of the season. He already feels like a jerk and really, we don’t know that much about him yet. Just from the idea alone of him watching his wife’s every move, clearly he is of the possessive and jealous type. There’s no other way to look at this situation right now!

