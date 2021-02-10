New Amsterdam season 3 promo: Is Dr. Kapoor in danger?







New Amsterdam season 3 is poised to finally premiere on Tuesday, March 2, and to the surprise of no one, things are going to be emotional.

So what lies ahead over the course of the season? The latest promo indicates that in the early going, the doctors are going to be dealing still with the global pandemic. It’s possible that one of their own could suffer as the result of the virus: Dr. Kapoor is in danger in this video, and there is no guarantee that he makes it out okay. Our hope is that he can survive, and this is just the show highlighting the dangers of the pandemic and how it can impact anyone.

This promo also showcases a number of other key players, including Max Goodwin reiterating that he is out to rebuild the entire health-care system from the bottom up. While the pandemic clearly impacts him, at the same time it’s not going to deter him. It may even make him more determined than ever to go after what he thinks he needs.

If you haven’t seen the official synopsis for the new season yet, it reiterates a number of things we’ve said here:

When Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) took over New Amsterdam, he asked a simple, revolutionary question: “How can I help?” In season three, Max and his team face the daunting task of sustaining that optimism while dealing with a pandemic that exposed the gaping inequities in our health care. Max is no longer content to fix a broken system. He’s determined to tear it down and build something better.

This is a season stuffed full of timely, important content, but of course there’s a lot of personal stuff we want to see addressed, as well. Take, for example, whether or not we’re going to be seeing Max and Helen become something more, or if Dr. Reynolds will become a major part of the staff again.

