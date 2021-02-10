FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 7 return date at CBS







After tonight’s new episode, it only makes sense to want an FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 7 return date. We’re mostly just disappointed that we don’t have particularly great news to share at the moment.

Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way — much like with FBI proper (and NCIS, for that matter), there is no new episode airing on CBS next week. The same goes for the week after. It’s hard to specify the reason why, since it could have to do with anything from pandemic restrictions to making sure that these shows have a lot of episodes left for later on in the season.

At the moment, FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 7 is poised to arrive when we get around to Tuesday, March 2. So what is known about it? At the moment, honestly not much — there is no word on the episode title, let alone an official synopsis. Over the next week or two, the picture will start to become clearer. It’s pretty easy to speculate that at the center of this episode will be a dangerous case — isn’t that a given for this show?

Rest assured, though, that there are still multiple episodes left to air this season, and that the odds are fairly high that you’re going to get an FBI: Most Wanted season 3 after the fact. Nothing is guaranteed within the TV world, but CBS clearly wants an FBI franchise here just like NBC has with One Chicago. The best thing that you can do in order to support the show at the moment is to watch live, and then convince most of your friends and family to do the same thing.

