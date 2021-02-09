The Walking Dead season 11 filming begins; see BTS photo!







The beginning of the end is here for The Walking Dead — or at the very least, the flagship show that started it all.

In a new post on Twitter, the show’s official account confirmed that production is underway on the final batch of new episodes, which could premiere as early as in the fall. There are six “bonus” episodes coming your way this winter; the final season, meanwhile, will be a super-sized affair that contains 24 episodes. The plan is to air it across both 2021 and also 2022. Hopefully, this will be an epic conclusion to a beloved saga, one that brings about a lot of zombie carnage but also a little bit of hope.

For those who have not heard, the end of The Walking Dead proper does not mean the end of the franchise itself. There is a spin-off coming featuring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride as Daryl and Carol, and we’re excited to see what that could eventually look like. That is without even mentioning what could be coming for Fear the Walking Dead or the upcoming Rick Grimes movies — those are seemingly still happening, but we’re going to be waiting for a good while in order to see them.

Odds are, we’ll hear more about The Walking Dead season 11 this summer — the show is historically pretty secretive, and we imagine that it’s going to be even more so now when you consider how close we are to the end. The only thing we can say we want is a real celebration of all the characters we’ve come to know and love over the years. This show has featured fantastic action sequences and also tragic losses; we don’t want them to forget about either one.

