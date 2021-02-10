Is Emily VanCamp leaving The Resident; is Nic dead? Season 4 episode 5







Is Emily VanCamp leaving The Resident? Entering tonight’s new episode on Fox, it is abundantly clear that producers want us worried.

If you’ve seen the previews for this episode already, you know a good bit about what we’re talking about. during this episode, you are going to see Nic Nevin attacked by a patient. It’s an event that puts her life in jeopardy, plus the life of her and Conrad’s unborn baby. It’s about as devastating a situation as you’re going to find, and it is going to be up to the rest of the staff to make sure she survives.

This situation is critical, and it adds to the tumultuous environment at the hospital as a whole. Remember that Chastain is seemingly up for sale, and several doctors are putting out feelers for new positions elsewhere.

Entering tonight’s episode, we’ve heard no indication that VanCamp is leaving the show — that is where our optimism lies. It would feel, to be frank, rather cruel for the producers to kill off this character after giving her so many big moments at the start of the season. We think she and Conrad do have an exciting future ahead for the two of them, but it’s going to take a little bit of time in order to figure out all of it.

Want an answer to the big question at the top of this article? Be sure to come back throughout the episode and refresh this page — we’ll have further updates on Nic’s condition the moment they are available.

