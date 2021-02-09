Blue Bloods season 11 episode 7 photo: A different kind of case for Danny







Over the past several years on Blue Bloods, we’ve become used to seeing Danny Reagan alongside Baez. What happens when he’s forced to work with someone else? Friday night’s season 11 episode 7 could examine this further.

According to the official synopsis for “In Too Deep,” “after Danny witnesses a drive-by shooting, he butts heads with the detective assigned to the case.” That detective’s name is Judy Farrow (played by Jessica Jones alum Angel Desai), and she is pictured alongside Donnie Wahlberg above.

How will these two detectives clash? A part of it may be a difference in ideology, since they may each have a very different approach to trying to solve cases. Danny may also be infringing on her territory and this could cause some awkwardness. It’s also just possible that their personalities don’t quite mesh; that happens in life all of the time, so it’s not so crazy to think that it could happen here and there on the job. Danny’s got a built-in rapport with Baez; Detective Farrow may be a totally different person.

For those wondering, don’t look at this story as some sort of sign that Baez is being phased out of the show. Whether or not we see her in this episode remains to be seen, but this just feels like an opportunity to see Danny work alongside someone else for a short period of time. If he was working with Maria on this case, the story would have to change — he would butt heads with her anywhere near as much, given that they have a built-in rapport with each other. (Remember, Baez was just at family dinner at the start of the season! It’d be super-crummy if she was to suddenly disappear right now.)

Related – Get a new preview for Jamie’s big story in this Blue Bloods episode

What do you want to see for Danny on this upcoming Blue Bloods episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around to get some more news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







