NCIS season 18 episode 7 sneak peek: A new Bishop, Torres scene







As we prepare for NCIS season 18 episode 7 to air on CBS in just a matter of hours, what can you expect for Bishop and Torres? Are there any big developments?

The sneak peek below gives you a quick taste of Emily Wickersham and Wilmer Valderrama’s characters working on a new case, but unfortunately, every single part of this preview is strictly professional. There isn’t any evidence here that their relationship has progressed from where it was during this past episode “1mm,” where the two of them were trapped in a makeshift prison.

As we explain in that video, we came out of that episode thinking the two may have kissed off-screen … or at least had some sort of moment together. It feels perfectly in line with what we’ve seen from this franchise over the years in the romance department so in the end, that just makes the most sense. If something happened, we hope the show addresses it eventually — it doesn’t have to be in some dramatic way, but even a small reference would be welcome.

If you did not know already, this sneak peek is also further proof that NCIS is moving into the pandemic with tonight’s episode. We can’t guarantee that they will stay in this time period forever, but the writers clearly at least wanted to address the impact that it’s having on the team. They could eventually be like NCIS: Los Angeles and move the show more into a post-pandemic world. (NCIS: New Orleans has taken more of a direct approach to looking at the world as it currently is.)

