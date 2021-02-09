Outlander season 6 filming officially underway, Starz confirms







We’ve been waiting for a good while now to get some news on Outlander season 6 — think along the lines of the past several months! The cast and crew, much like everyone else, has been sitting around and waiting to see when the latest batch of news will be coming in.

Now, we’ve officially got that: Confirmation that production is underway. In a video on Twitter, the show’s official account delivered the news with a video highlighting the work that has been done to prepare the set for filming. This includes a number of virus-related protocol, including social-distancing, mask-wearing, and also plenty of patience. We also know that there is a lot of testing being done behind the scenes to ensure that the set remains a safe environment. Even with all of this caution, you have to be prepared for anything over the next several months.

For some more Outlander video discussion, be sure to watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article. Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then view our show playlist.

If you look closely, at the end of this video you can also get a small episode-title tease courtesy of a script page. Season 6 will be based on the Diana Gabaldon book A Breath of Snow and Ashes, and we imagine that there are a lot of major developments coming. The show is inching ever closer to the Revolutionary War, and that is something that will define a certain percentage of the story. Will also see a further deepening of Jamie and Claire’s bond, in addition to that of Roger and Bree.

So will this be the final season of Outlander on Starz? We know that a number of parties involved are interested in doing more, but that will be up to the network in the end. For now, the most encouraging thing is that nobody is saying that this is the final season. That, for now, is enough encouragement to make us happy.

Related News – Be sure to get some other news on Outlander right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Outlander season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back around for some other news. (Photo: Starz.)

Now *this* is wonderful news. We're officially in production on #Outlander Season 6! pic.twitter.com/piwiX24KUc — Outlander Is In Production! (@Outlander_STARZ) February 9, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







