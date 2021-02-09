Magnum PI season 3 episode 9 spoilers: Higgins is kidnapped!







Magnum PI season 3 episode 9 may not be arriving on CBS until February 19, but we’ve got a reason for you to prepare for it now. This episode, entitled “The Big Payback,” is going to feature Higgins in grave danger. Given how capable she is of getting herself out of almost any jam, you have to imagine that this was a pretty-precarious situation.

The good news is that Higgins has friends: Skilled friends. Magnum, Rick, and TC are more than capable of helping to free her, but there are still problems. Take, for example, why she was captured in the first place. What does this mean? Is this tied in some way to the white SUV we saw at the end of the season?

We don’t have answers to all of this stuff as of right now; yet, we do have the full Magnum PI season 3 episode 9 with some other updates:

“The Big Payback” – When Higgins is abducted, Magnum discovers it’s retaliation related to one of his first cases on the Island, and he, Rick and TC must break out an ex-client from prison in order to save her, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Feb. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

What makes this episode so crazy is the part where Rick, TC, and Magnum have to be involved in this show’s version of Prison Break. Having to bust an ex-client out of jail is not an easy position to be in, and it could have far-reaching consequences. Hopefully Katsumoto isn’t too upset about this after the fact.

The exciting thing about all of this is that it feels like “The Big Payback” could be the sort of episode that alters what the rest of the season looks like. While we know that Magnum PI tends to have a reasonably about of stability across a given season (at least in terms of where the characters land), it’s nice to have a few changes here and there.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 3 episode 9?

