Snowpiercer season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Prepare for shore leave







Want to get a better sense of what lies ahead on Snowpiercer season 2 episode 4? We’ve got a few updates within this article, and we’re also going to give you some of the latest when it comes to the show’s ratings.

Story-wise, this upcoming episode (entitled “A Single Trade”) is going to feature a little bit of co-mingling. Characters will get to know one another better, though whether or not that is a good thing remains to be seen. Mr. Wilford is not like any other character in this world; he’s going to have his own priorities, and some of those are about to come into conflict with the rest of the team in a way we haven’t seen so far.

Below, we’ve got the full Snowpiercer season 2 episode 4 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming:

As the Big Alice crew are granted shore leave on Snowpiercer, Layton and Wilford have differing opinions on the future.

The current state of the ratings

We’ll be the first to admit that we were somewhat worried about the numbers for season 2 when we saw when it was premiering. Most cable shows air on Sundays, and we honestly weren’t sure that viewers were going to be aware Snowpiercer was back at this point.

Yet, to date we’ve been pleasantly surprised! Season 2 is currently averaging a 0.3 in the 18-49 demographic and slightly more than a million live viewers; these are modest decreases from the show’s season 1 performance, and they do give us a little bit of hope that we’ll continue to see more of the story. We know already that there is a season 3 coming at some point, so clearly the folks at TNT are invested in the future — what that future looks like is the big question mark for now.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Snowpiercer

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowpiercer season 2 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back around — we’ll have more news throughout the rest of the season.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







