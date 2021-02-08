Lucifer season 6 filming: How far along is the cast, crew?







Just in case you were curious as to how far along the Lucifer cast and crew are in filming the final season, we now have a good sense of it!

In a post on Instagram, series regular DB Woodside confirmed that production is underway on the episode “Save the Devil, Save the World,” which is the one that he is personally directing. This is the eighth episode of the ten-episode final season, meaning that there’s potentially a couple more to go after the fact.

Here is the caveat with that: Sometimes, a show like Lucifer will film out of order based on actor or location availability. We can say for sure that episode 8 is filming before episode 9 and after episode 7, but it certainly looks as though we’re in the home stretch. This makes all the more sense when you consider the current production timeline. Filming for season 6 first started a handful of months ago, and even with difficulties filming in Los Angeles County in 2021 so far, they would be getting closer to the end than the beginning.

Our assumption is that Lucifer as a series will be wrapped at some point in the spring, and then it all comes down to waiting. As frustrating as it may be, remember that we still have eight more episodes to go in season 5B before we even get around to season 6 debuting. Fingers crossed a return date is announced over the next month or two.

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Lucifer season 6?

