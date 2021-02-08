The Neighborhood season 3 episode 10 return date: A doctor’s visit







For those interested in learning The Neighborhood season 3 episode 10 return date, plus some details on what’s next, we have those for you within this article.

Let’s go ahead and kick this article off with the rather (unsurprising) news — we’re going to be waiting for two more weeks to see what is next. For the time being, there is no new episode scheduled on February 15. Is this frustrating? Absolutely, but we also get it given the present set of circumstances. Because of the pandemic, productions are running a bit behind — there is no other way to explain it. Maybe they can be consistent for the rest of the season, but we’re well aware at this point that we don’t have a whole lot of control in the matter. Nobody does; it’s all about science and the state of the virus.

When The Neighborhood does return, it does look as though we’re going to get a pretty entertaining episode for Calvin. This is a guy who has long neglected taking care of himself, and this could be an installment where all of that changes … though he may not like the end result.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Neighborhood season 3 episode 10 synopsis with some other news on what lies ahead:

“Welcome to the Procedure” – When Dave discovers Calvin hasn’t seen a physician in nearly a decade, he insists the Butler patriarch schedule a physical stat. But Calvin gets more than he bargained for when Dr. Fisher (Michael Gladis, “Mad Men” alum and series star Beth Behrs’ husband) insists he undergo a routine colonoscopy, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Feb. 22 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

It feels like there could be a whole subsection of colonoscopy comedy out there for men who have been in this situation; the reason it works is simply because of the relatability.

