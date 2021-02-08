American Horror Story season 10 spoilers: Frances Conroy returning







Getting a significant number of details on American Horror Story season 10 is no easy feat, and for a number of different reasons. FX isn’t announcing much about it, and they haven’t even shared the theme. All we’ve gotten so far are a smattering of hints about an ocean setting. Maybe we’re getting evil mermaids; maybe we’re getting a creature from the deep.

What we can tell you with all certainty now is that we are getting more of Frances Conroy. In response to a post from American Horror Story News on Instagram, executive producer Ryan Murphy himself confirmed that Frances Conroy will be back for this upcoming season. She last appeared as Myrtle/Moira on American Horror Story: Apocalypse, and this is a chance to re-immerse herself in the franchise.

Of course, there are no firm details about what her role will be, at least not yet. Some of the other cast members confirmed for this season include Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, Macaulay Culkin, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock. Production is currently under way on new episodes — it remains to be seen when FX will actually premiere the season, but we wouldn’t be shocked if they made everyone wait around until September/October. This is one of those shows where it just makes the most sense to premiere it around Halloween.

At some point between now and the premiere, we’re sure that we will start to get at least some details as to what’s coming up next, whether it be a full-on trailer or a handful of teasers. We don’t foresee this being another season like Roanoke where we all went in blind unsure as to what in the world it was going to be.

