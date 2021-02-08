All American season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Spencer works to support Chris







Based on the early information that we have about All American season 3 episode 5, one thing already feels clear: This is going to be an emotional episode. Chris is going through a great deal of pain, and it’s going to be up to Spencer and some other core characters to help him get through it. This episode should touch on one of the most important things on this show: Community. These are people who look after each other; they need to, given all of the frequent stumbling blocks that they are forced to encounter. This is all more important than ever given the topical natural of the story this time around.

For a few more specifics, be sure to check out the full All American season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

TIME TO TELL THE TRUTH – After Spencer (Daniel Ezra) gets some sage advice, he and the team rally around Chris (guest star Spence Moore II) to help him with his trauma, leaving Spencer to realize it’s time to be honest with Coop (Bre-Z) to get over his. Laura (Monet Mazur) grows concerned about Olivia’s (Samantha Logan) sobriety when she notices a change in her behavior, resulting in Laura doing something that could jeopardize their relationship. Jordan (Michael Evan Behling) gets sidelined during a game, but his eagerness to get back on the field might have a long-term consequence. Meanwhile, Layla (Greta Onieogou) hits a dead end with her lawsuit, so Patience (Chelsea Tavares) takes matters into her own hands knowing Coop won’t be happy when she finds out. Taye Diggs, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook also star. Kelli Williams directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty (#305). Original airdate 2/15/2021.

Amidst everything that is going on with Chris, Olivia, and others in this episode, it may be easy to forget that All American is a show about football at its core. That is what makes the storyline for Jordan all the more important. These are characters who will continue to carry the weight of the world on their shoulders, whether it be pressure to be perfect on the field and pressure to merely make it through the day off of it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on All American right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to All American season 3 episode 5?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around — we’re going to have more updates coming and you won’t want to miss them. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







