Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? The February episodes ahead







Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? If you find yourself interested in an update on this subject, rest assured we’ve got that within — with some other scoop on the future to go along with it.

We start, however, with some of the bad news: There is no new episode coming to the network tonight. This is the second week of a planned hiatus for the show, where ABC is re-airing the two-part “Frontline” premiere event about the pandemic. You will get to see Freddie Highmore and the rest of the cast back on February 15, and that is when the first of two episodes this month will air.

Want more details all about them? Then go ahead and view the attached synopses below…

Season 4 episode 9, “Irresponsible Salad Bar Practices” – Lim is challenged by the unique circumstances surrounding a pregnant patient with an aggressive tumor. Elsewhere, after misdiagnosing a patient, Claire makes a disconcerting discovery about certain practices at the hospital on “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, FEB. 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Season 4 episode 10, “Decrypt” – When the hospital is hit with a cyberattack threatening to shut down life-saving machines, Lea rises to the challenge and looks to outsmart the hackers to prove herself. Meanwhile, the team treats an inspirational cancer survivor-turned-successful-philanthropist who harbors a dark secret on “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, FEB. 22 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Here’s a bonus bit of good news on the second episode — Freddie Highmore is set to be the director! If that doesn’t make you fairly excited for what the road ahead will be, what will? One of the things that we most love about The Good Doctor is that they do a good job of allowing their talent to take on different challenges behind the scenes.

