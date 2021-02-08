Your Honor finale spoilers: First promo, details, and an unraveling







We hope you are prepared for the Your Honor finale on Showtime this coming Sunday — it may be one of the biggest TV events of the year. This is an episode that promises to put an end to Carlo’s trial, but also conceivably Michael’s career at the same time.

One wrong move, or one incorrect statement, and the entire world could come crashing down. Bryan Cranston’s character is firmly aware of the danger all around him; ironically, the actor has gone from being the Danger on Breaking Bad to being the one wrapped up in it.

If you haven’t seen the promo for the finale yet, you can do so below — this serves as a great way to understand the stakes of what is coming within this hour. It also presents a series of tiny snippets of various scenes, including a challenged Adam, Michael presiding over the court, and also a wad of cash. We’re left for the time being to wonder just what all of them mean.

Interested now in a few more details? Then view the newly-released Your Honor finale synopsis:

Adam reels from new information about his mother’s death. Eugene tries to get justice for his family. Carlo’s trial comes to an end, but Michael and Adam’s secrets are dangerously unraveling.

Here is one thing that is interesting beyond just the contents we’ve shared so far — look at the title of the finale promo. It notes that this is the “Season Finale” as opposed to just the “Finale” or the “Series Finale.” We wouldn’t read too much into it, as the promo itself simply labels this episode the “finale,” and we’ve heard time and time again that this is meant to be a limited series. We just know that a network like Showtime may have a hard time letting a show like this go. It may only be a faint possibility, but we’re curious to see what the cast and crew could say about a possible season 2 come finale time.

