The Blacklist season 8 episode 6: Will the mysterious Anne return?







As we prepare for The Blacklist season 8 episode 6 to air on NBC this Friday, we are left to wonder new things. Is the presence of Anne really one of them?

We first got wind of this character on this past episode “The Fribourg Confidence,” where she made a couple of appearances. The first time around, she was nothing more than a bird-watcher present in the background. In the second, she and Reddington had a conversation, one where she referenced a Cape May warbler, making him believe that the two may have met before. That doesn’t seem to be the case.

Is it possible that this character isn’t important to the long-term future of the show? Absolutely. Her presence may have been solely for the sake of allowing Reddington a moment of humanity amidst swirling chaos; there is something quite peaceful about spending time with a bird-watcher on a park bench. However, there are some cases to be made against it.

1. The actress playing Anne – LaChanze is a stellar actress. She won a Tony for her role in The Color Purple and has appeared in Person of Interest and The Good Fight. She’s a good enough performer that you could see the producers wanting to use her for a larger role.

2. Liz’s motives – She would know that Reddington likes moments of peace and quiet, and also that he appreciates a good park bench. It’s possible that Anne is a woman hired to look after Reddington, or at the very least gauge his emotional state.

If we do see Anne again, odds are the show won’t make us wait too long for it. We’d hope that she would be around over the next episode or two.

