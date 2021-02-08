When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 2 spoilers: A new arrival!







We know that the premiere of When Calls the Heart season 8 is poised to arrive on Hallmark Channel come February 21. For the sake of this article, though, we want to look a little bit beyond that!

To be specific, we are now looking towards the second episode of the season, one that carries with it the title of “Honestly, Elizabeth.” (Gee, we wonder who that could be about?) This is an episode airing on February 28, and it feels like new arrivals to Hope Valley will be a key part of the narrative structure. The synopsis below indicates that strongly:

The sudden arrival of Lucas’ mother makes Elizabeth more than a little nervous; Lee injures his back; a newcomer’s arrival causes Rosemary to reflect on what she wants in life.

How could Lucas’ mother showing up impact things forward forward? There are a number of possible ways. If Elizabeth chooses to be with him, there could be nervousness when it comes to being around someone who could be a long-term part of her life. Meanwhile, if Elizabeth doesn’t choose Lucas, there could be some harsh feelings there. It only makes sense that Lucas’ mom would be looking out for her son’s heart. It’s also possible that Elizabeth will have chosen no one at this point and there is a sense of general anxiousness all around.

We know that there are stories going on in When Calls the Heart that have nothing to do with Erin Krakow’s character or her love life, but it’s a little hard to focus on a lot of them at the moment. Just think in terms of the promotion we’ve been given for the season so far. It’s everywhere! It’s hard to think about too much else when this choice defines almost everything in the early going.

