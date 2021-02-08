Doctor Who season 13 spoilers: Show EP teases John Bishop’s arrival







In case you did not know already, Doctor Who season 13 is going to have a new arrival in the form of John Bishop. What is he going to bring to the table as Dan? That is the new mystery we’re left to sort out between now and when the new season premieres.

It makes at least some sense that the producers would want to usher in some new blood. The New Year’s special brought an end to Tosin Cole and Bradley Walsh as Companions, and it feels like Dan is being brought in as the new blood. So why Bishop, someone who is a known comedian, for a role on a sci-fi show? Here is some of what showrunner Chris Chibnall had to say on the subject in a new Doctor Who Magazine interview (per the Radio Times):

As ever on Doctor Who, we put him through a rigorous multi-session audition process, which he engaged with brilliantly and humbly. John and his character bring a different flavor and a different humor to the show. We’re loving him in the rushes, and having him as part of the production.

Our thought on the matter right now is that there was a real goal to cast someone who would not just mimic the same energy that we saw with Graham and Ryan — they needed to be totally different in order to shake up the on-set environment. We also think that humor may be more important than ever for this coming season; because the cast and crew cannot travel as much due to the pandemic, the show may be more reliant on dialogue and one-liners than they have ever been before.

Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill are both poised to return for season 13 — there are rumors about an impending exit for Jodie, but nothing is confirmed at present.

