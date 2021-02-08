Blue Bloods season 11 episode 7 photo: Meet Jamie’s old friend







Blue Bloods season 11 episode 7 is poised to arrive on CBS this Friday, and within it there’s a surprise blast from Jamie’s past.

Let’s go ahead and introduce now Alison Gable. Who is she? She’s an old friend from Jamie’s childhood, but she isn’t showing up now to reminisce about old times. She claims that she has single-handedly solved a long-standing cold case, and of course would like Jamie’s help in ensuring the party or parties responsible go behind bars. She also is super-deep into true crime and even podcasts about it.

When you think about all of this, the situation for Jamie gets a little bit complicated. Are Alison’s facts solid? He needs to separate his history with her from what she is actually telling him about in terms of a case. It may be something worth looking into; sometimes, tips for various crimes can come from the most shocking of places.

Erin Neufer plays the role of Alison, and judging from the multiple photos CBS released of her for this episode, we have to imagine that she plays a pretty prominent role throughout the story. Let’s just hope that this is not one of those twisted cases where she ends up being the murderer herself, and goes on this crime spree predominantly as a means to get attention for her own podcast.

Clearly, this story is going to based in part on podcasts like Serial, which have become pop-culture institutions over the past several years. This is not an episode that Blue Bloods could have done early on in its run; its existence now speaks to the willingness by the writers and producers to continue to evolve the show based on what happens in the real world.

