In the Long Run season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Starz, Sky One?







Following today's finale at Starz, can you expect an In the Long Run season 4 renewal? Or, do you think the series will be canceled? Within this article, we'll do our best to break that down!

Let’s start things off with the following bit of news: As of right now, there is no confirmation that the Idris Elba-created Sky One program will be back. Because it is an acquisition rather than a Starz creation, they are a little bit at the mercy of what happens across the pond — though we’re sure stateside success would help the series come back for another run of episodes.

So how is this show faring when it comes to its stateside ratings? This is one of those things that is extremely hard to gauge. The majority of Starz viewers watch via the app or On Demand, and there is no clear way to measure any of these numbers from the outside looking in. We certainly don’t think that this is one of the network’s higher-rated shows, mostly because we think there are a lot of people who even know that the show is even on.

Because this is a British series, there is no real reason to expect a renewal right away — it mostly comes down to when Elba and the rest of the team want to bring it back, or even if. For now, the top priority is making sure everyone can get back to work amidst the global pandemic. We know that restrictions in the UK have been super-strict in order to prioritize safety. We wouldn’t imagine that In the Long Run would really get underway until we get a little bit closer to the other side of this crisis.

