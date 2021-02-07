Super Bowl commercials: Will Ferrell, Kenan Thompson, Awkwafina, & GM







While some companies are relying on just one star to relay their big message on Super Bowl Sunday, others are choosing to go with three instead! Take, for example, what GM is pulling off this year with Will Ferrell, Kenan Thompson, and Awkwafina all taking part in their ad.

What’s the premise here? It begins with Ferrell being super-angry at Norway for being more conscious about purchasing electric cars than the US. He then goes into a classic Ferrell fit of range, and eventually recruits the help of both Kenan Thompson and Awkwafina. The three of them all try to travel to Norway, though two of them aren’t exactly successful. Even when Will Ferrell arrives there, he realizes that Norway is a beautiful country and he really has no reason at all to be mad.

The message is simple: Buy more electric vehicles, and be a little more like Norway. GM is here to help, as they are going to be continuing to ramp up production of them over the next several years. Also, Will Ferrell looks almost more like Bob Ross with his hairdo than he does himself.

Is this commercial successful? – That’s debatable. The presence of the three stars is enough to keep you watching, but we would argue that there really isn’t anything in here that is uproariously funny. Maybe you’ll smile here and there, but that is more or less it.

Also, we think that the GM brand in general doesn’t stand out all that much. It’s more of a message about supporting the electric-car industry, but you can do that without necessarily supporting them directly.

Yet, the commercial should at least make some headlines. If you are GM entering all of this, odds are this is what you probably want.

Related – Be sure to get some more Super Bowl commercial coverage right now

What do you think about this Will Ferrell – Super Bowl commercial for GM?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do that, remember to keep coming back to score some other updates. (Photo: GM.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







