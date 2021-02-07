Super Bowl commercials: Matthew McConaughey goes flat for Doritos 3D







There are few people better suited for a Super Bowl commercial than Matthew McConaughey. We’re talking here about an immediately recognizable actor who also serves as an outstanding narrator. Plus, if you’re doing something a little bit weird with your ad, McConaughey has a practical patent on that thanks to his Lincoln commercials meets his True Detective character of Rust.

With all of this in mind, we present to you the latest commercial innovation courtesy of Doritos 3D. What’s the meaning behind this one? It’s rather simple: Matthew is flat, struggling to move through time and space. As it turns out, there are a lot of problems associated with this — you get sucked up by a vacuum, driving is hard, and Jimmy Kimmel makes fun of you on his late-night talk show. (There’s a fun little cameo from Kimmel in here.)

Then, Matthew grabs a bag of Doritos 3D from inside a vending machine, and he starts to feel a little bit more normal again … before realizing that his 3D self is actually stuck in said vending machine. There isn’t exactly the happiest of endings for him here, but does it get you to buy the product?

Does this ad really work? Doritos is known for these off-the-wall ads that go for the belly laugh as opposed to consistent messaging about the pros of their product. If you love snack food, you’ll by Doritos. It’s as simple as that, and the purpose here is to mostly make you aware of one new product that the company is selling.

It’s a funny ad — we don’t think it really does much to say why these are better than any other type of Dorito out there, but no doubt this is a visually-cool ad to watch. We imagine that it couldn’t come cheap to not only have McConaughey, but a flat version flying around.

What do you think about this Matthew McConaughey Super Bowl commercial?

Be sure to share right now in the comments!

