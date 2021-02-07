Super Bowl commercials: Michael B. Jordan is Amazon’s Alexa







There are a lot of notable Super Bowl commercials featuring big stars today, but few feature Michael B. Jordan in a prominent role.

With that, may we go ahead and bring you the latest ad courtesy of Amazon? This one is all about Alexa, with the twist being that in this case, Alexa is the Black Panther star. Things get a little out of hand when his user becomes a little bit too attached to him.

The joke of this ad isn’t hard to grasp: Michael B. Jordan is incredibly attractive, and Amazon wants people to get attached to Alexa in the same way that the woman in the ad is attached to him. Silly as it may be, this is a smart way to introduce viewers to a product who aren’t altogether familiar with it. We don’t really think that this is an ad geared towards people who use Alexa already with regularity — it’s more of a viable attempt at catching a different crowd.

Was this a successful ad? – Absolutely it is. If Amazon went for a lesser-known actor, maybe this wouldn’t have worked as well. Instead, they got a man who has been lauded for his acting (and his attractiveness), and still found a way to ensure that the product is still front and center. That is not an easy thing to execute in a Super Bowl ad, where it is fairly easy for one side of the metaphorical coin to dominate.

This ad is one of the spots that was released prior to the big game even airing, and the fact that it’s already generated a lot of buzz is a big feather in Amazon’s cap. This is something that a lot of companies are doing more and more of to build buzz in the media before the commercials even air.

