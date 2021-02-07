





Is Batwoman new tonight on The CW? For those of you interested in an answer to that question, plus some scoop on what the future holds, we’ve got it for you within!

Let’s kick things off here by, of course, answering the question at the heart of this article: There is no Batwoman on the air tonight. While we’d clearly love for there to be more new episodes, we have to wait for one more week. Why is that? Blame the Super Bowl! This is the most-watched television event of the year and with that in mind, there’s no reason why The CW would want to program anything against it. They’d lose live viewers, which are still essential to a show sticking around — even in an era where more and more people are watching via DVR or streaming.

So, to better help tide you over until next week’s big Safiyah episode, we’ve got details on both that and the episode that follows below:

Season 2 episode 4, “Fair Skin, Blue Eyes” – NOT EASILY FORGOTTEN – As Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) attempts to fight the proliferation of Snake Bite through Gotham, a random encounter forces her to revisit her painful past. Empowered by her new role, Ryan Wilder is determined to ensure others like her don’t go unnoticed. Meanwhile, those closest to Kate are given a good reason to believe she is still alive, forcing unexpected alliances and betrayals. Also starring Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert (#204). Original airdate 2/14/2021. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Season 2 episode 5, “Gore on Canvas” – THE SECRETS UNDERNEATH – Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) is approached by Commander Kane (Dougray Scott) and Agent Moore (Meagan Tandy) to boost an infamous work of art that reveals the way to Coryana – and Kate. Despite her reservations, Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) convince Ryan to take the assignment, causing tensions within the Bat-team to escalate. Meanwhile, as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) attempts to fulfill Safiyah’s (guest star Shivaani Ghai) insidious request, she slowly discovers that she may not remember everything about her time on Coryana. Norma Bailey directed the episode written by Daniel Thomsen (#205). Original airdate 2/21/2021. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

So yeah … there’s absolutely a lot to look forward to over the next two weeks. The struggle at present is simple: Having to wait around for it.

