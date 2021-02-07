Super Bowl LV start time, network, and live stream information







Today is arguably one of the biggest television days of the entire year — after all, it’s Super Bowl LV! The 55th edition of the big game features the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what is certainly an unusual matchup.

There are absolutely some quirky things about the game today, whether it be the showdown between the legend-in-the-making in Patrick Mahomes and arguably the greatest quarterback of all time in Tom Brady. You could talk about how this is effectively a home game for Tampa. Yet, none of these things are the primary focus of this article — we’re not a sports site!

Instead, we’ve got all of the necessary viewing info for you within to better prepare you for the game’s arrival.

Where can I watch? – Think in terms of CBS. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are there for you!

What about a live stream? – If you have CBS All Access, you should be able to check out the game through your local television network. You can also stream for free over in the CBS Sports App, but there’s a chance that this app may not have the commercials that so many people watch for.

Halftime Show – The Weeknd is set to headline the event, though remember that there may be some surprise guests who are thrown out there, as well, for the performance.

When does it begin? – There is already some pre-game coverage happening as of this writing, but note that the game itself kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time (3:30 p.m. Pacific). Prepare for an extended halftime show and for it to run for at least three or four hours.

Afterwards… – You will have a chance to see the premiere of The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah, an attempt to get more viewers on board a show trying to get off to a great start.

Are you planning to watch Super Bowl LV, and who are you rooting for?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around to get some further information. (Photo: Super Bowl LV.)

