Finding Alice episode 5 spoilers: The last before big finale







Next week Finding Alice episode 5 is poised to arrive on ITV — and we come bearing some big news. This will be an episode like no other, one where Alice does her best in order to stay afloat while asking huge questions. Who can she really trust? How can she move forward after great loss?

Alice wants to be able to grieve and take the next step, but it remains difficult given her position. She wonders exactly what George wants, and it’s getting harder to determine it as he gets closer to Charlotte and also integrates himself in her world. We know that the show is entitled Finding Alice, but there is still that incredible risk that she loses a huge part of herself before this series comes to a close.

Want to get a handful of additional details? We suggest that you view the synopsis below, but be aware that there are some spoilers within. Continue reading at your own risk…

Alice (Keeley Hawes) decides to reject Tanvi’s (Ayesha Dharker) offer – Harry would have wanted Alice to develop the land herself with the support of their family. But it’s not long before the land project is overshadowed, as Nicola (Sharon Rooney) blurts out that Alice is also hoping to try for Harry’s baby using the sperm that he mysteriously stored before he died. Everyone seems supportive. Apart from Charlotte (Isabella Pappas), who can’t help feeling like she’s not enough. And Sarah (Joanna Lumley), who thinks her daughter would be insane to have a dead man’s baby. So, when the fertility clinic reject Alice’s request, it’s Nicola who steps up and helps her acquire the deposit. Alice allows Nicola to move into the house and together they join the bereavement group on a bowling night out, but Alice soon ends up in a situation she clearly isn’t ready for. Whilst Charlotte and George (George Webster) grow closer, Alice still suspects it’s the inheritance money that George really cares about, and a recording on his phone could contain the answers she’s been searching for…

Our hope is that at the end of this series, there can be an element of peace for our title character, and that we can see the slightest shreds of optimism. Yet, we’ve also watched enough television to know that nothing is guaranteed; there are still plenty of hurdles standing in the way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Finding Alice

What do you most want to see on Finding Alice episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming. (Photo: ITV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







