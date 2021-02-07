The Serpent episode 8 (finale) spoilers: It all falls apart for Charles







Next week on The Serpent episode 8, we are reaching the end of the road. Or, at least the end of the show’s presentation of it. This is the big finale, and a chance to see what happens as everything falls apart around Charles.

For much of the series, we have seen Tahar Rahim’s character do whatever he can to escape the clutches of the authorities. He is sly, deadly, and more than capable of using whatever resources are around him to get ahead. We’ve seen that happen time and time again.

Moving into the finale, though, Charles is in India and contemplating what he can do to escape once again. This time, he’s setting his sights on a completely different location in South America … but is he going to be able to make it there? The Serpent episode 8 synopsis gives you a reasonably good sense of what will be coming up:

The net begins to close on Charles (Tahar Rahim) and Marie-Andrée (Jenna Coleman) in India.

Charles hatches a daring plan to escape to South America, but he is losing control and becoming reckless. Soon, everything spirals out of control.

In Bangkok, Herman (Billy Howle), Angela (Elli Bamber) and the Action Committee face up to life after the Sobhraj case. The authorities corner Charles and Marie-Andrée – but the case is far from over, and Herman’s pursuit of Charles will stretch through the years until justice can be done.

Before the story closes, we’re hoping that there will be a reasonably good chance to see some dramatic moments — and maybe some more updates to the story of Charles depending on how far the show goes with it. This is a case that does extend into the present, though the past few years have been less eventful given that Sobhraj remains in prison.

