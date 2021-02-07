Your Honor episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Is Michael falling apart?







Next week, Your Honor episode 10 is going to air, and we don’t have to tell you how important this is. It’s the finale! This show was billed as a limited series, so we have to go into this with at least some sort of assumption that it is the end of the road.

Now that we’ve spelled that out, another question rises to the surface: What will the future hold for Michael? Will there be a future for Michael? We know already that Adam is in trouble, mostly because the character has almost always been there for most of the season. The relationship dynamics between these characters has been tied up in all sorts of knots for weeks now, and we can’t imagine them being tied up neatly. The end of tonight’s episode was set up in a way where Michael is waiting up for his son … but could he be waiting a really long time?

Based on what we’ve gathered so far, the finale is going to see Michael pressed for his next move in a way that is more harrowing than ever before. We know how deep he’s in and how corrupt we’ve seen Carlo’s trial be. We also know that there’s no clear path out of this. Unless Michael finds a way to pull a rabbit out of his hat, this will be his swan song. He’ll be done and he’ll just have to sift through whatever the aftermath looks like. The trial has been confounding and nobody on this show is an idiot. Metaphorical flares are out there.

Throughout the coming days, more news will be available on the Your Honor finale, including the synopsis and hopefully a sneak peek or two. While the show has had its highs and lows, no doubt we will miss it when it’s gone.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Your Honor right now

What do you want to see on Your Honor episode 10?

How do you think the finale is going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for other news. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







