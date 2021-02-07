The Blacklist season 8 episode 6 promo: Does Park need Reddington?







As we prepare for The Blacklist season 8 episode 6 on NBC this coming Friday, it looks as though Park has another secret. It’s clearly not something that she trusts the Task Force with. Instead, she’s looking more in the direction of Raymond Reddington.

Want some more news on The Blacklist in video form? Then watch our personal preview for what lies ahead below! After you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and also view our playlist. We have previews, reviews, and so much more coming up…

When you trust Reddington with your secret, you better know that you’re taking a risk. You also have to expect something in return. So what in the world could James Spader’s character want from her? There are a few different possibilities worth thinking about here. It could be tied to the drive from this past episode, in the event he thinks the Task Force has it. Or, he could want them to retrieve some other data of great importance. Maybe he wants her to access a computer or something that Aram wouldn’t do for her. Whatever it is, we know that this is something that she’s not going to love to do.

As for what causes her a problem in the first place, it seems to be tied to her bloodlust — a problem that has been there for her from the moment we first saw her. She goes way over the line in the field sometimes, which can make her a less-than-ideal agent. Then again, all of these people have their scars — we’ve seen a number of them on this show time and time again. They’re flaws actually make them perfect for the Task Force; they have to be on some level of moral ambiguity to want to sign up for some of this madness in the first place.

Related – Check out some other news on The Blacklist right now, including big revelations from episode 4

What do you want to see on The Blacklist season 8 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







