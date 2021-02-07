Saturday Night Live cold open: Super Bowl pre-game show, ‘commercials’







This weekend’s new episode of Saturday Night Live was hosted by Dan Levy, and we’ll be honest: We had no real idea what the cold open would be ahead of time. We’re not in an era where the show needs to lean on politics as they once did, and a Joe Biden impersonation won’t get the same headlines as Donald Trump.

So what did the show decide to lean into this go-around? As it turns out, they actually did something about the Super Bowl right away. The sketch got off to a rough start, as the camera and effects crew switched around some of the names. We understand the interest in leaning on the NFL right from the get-go, but what would the twist be here? There’s nothing about CBS’ pre-game coverage (the subject of the article) that was inherently funny.

Here’s where things got a little interesting: SNL finding a way to spoof other networks’ coverage of the big game. Take, for example, Andy Cohen’s coverage of the game on Bravo. Then, it got more interesting when the show started to create fake Super Bowl commercials, including a mock Papa John’s add about Pizza-gate and then also some super-weird Budweiser “ad” where horses gave people vaccines.

This is a hard sketch to describe, mostly because this sketch was more of a collection of ideas rather than any cohesive sketch. It mocked various aspects of the Super Bowl, but also the notion that very few people on the show actually know a lot about football. (There was something really fun about SNL skewering the coaches’ interviews, where they never actually say anything of note but people watch anyway.)

Was this a fantastic cold open? Not necessarily, but personally we’re glad just to see the show dive into a current event that didn’t have anything to do with politics.

