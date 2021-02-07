





Is American Gods new tonight on Starz? Within this article, we’ll do our best to hand you an answer to that, but also look towards the future of the series.

Let’s begin here, though, by sharing some of the bad news: There is no new installment coming on Starz this weekend. What’s the reason for that? It’s pretty darn simple: They don’t want the show to air on Super Bowl Weekend! While we know that the majority of people watch American Gods via the Starz app as opposed to live, they just want to avoid the competition of the whole day … it’s not just about the game itself.

For now, the series is poised to return on Starz come February 14, and with an episode that you can preview further over at the link here. Season 3 episode 5 marks the halfway point of the season (at least the end of it does), and we’re hoping for some significant plot movement. For most of the season to date, we’ve seen a number of characters spend time away from each other. It would be nice if that were to change in the near future, and for us to see some developments that shake up Shadow Moon’s world in an even more unexpected way.

If you love American Gods, remember the best thing to do is to keep watching every week, boost Starz’s internal viewing numbers, and tell your friends to do the same thing. There’s no denying the past few years for this show have been tumultuous, and it’d be interesting to see what this story could actually look like in the event there was some stability.

Of course, we’ll have more insight on episode 5 (including a synopsis and a sneak peek) as we get a little closer to it airing.

What do you want to see when it comes to American Gods moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show wasn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also come back around — we’ll have other news coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

